Orlando weather: Rain, humidity returning to Central Florida

The Brief The heat and humidity are returning to Central Florida. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain. The weekend is expected to be a stormy one, with scattered showers possible each day.



A few showers may move onshore near the coast this morning, but rain coverage increases this afternoon as the sea breeze develops.

Expect a 40% chance for rain and highs in the upper-80s.

Storms that develop could produce frequent lightning, locally heavy downpours and gusty winds up to around 45 mph.

Heat, humidity & storms increase Thursday and Friday

The atmosphere becomes even wetter and more tropical heading into the end of the week.

Frequent lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main concerns. A few stronger storms are possible, although widespread severe weather is not expected.

Thursday: Scattered storms during the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. High upper-80s.

Friday: Numerous afternoon storms. Chance of rain 70%. High upper-80s.

Steamy weekend ahead

An upper-level ridge builds over Florida this weekend, keeping temperatures slightly above normal and lingering humidity will allow for likely storm chances at least for Saturday.

Highs stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with warm, muggy mornings in the low to mid 70s.

Deep moisture shifts somewhat north and west this weekend, so rain chances may ease a bit Saturday and Sunday, but scattered showers and storms remain possible each day.

Another cold front

Another cold front approaches northern Florida early next week, which looks to bring rain chances back up again Monday and Tuesday into the "very likely" category.

Too soon to determine if it will "pass through" and cool us down. That is unlikely.

Beach conditions

The big waves from this weekend are long history. A moderate risk of rip currents continues at all east-central Florida Atlantic beaches today.

Winds remain generally light from the east to southeast, but beachgoers should continue to swim near a lifeguard and avoid entering the ocean alone.

Tracking the tropics

The former Tropical Depression Fay has weakened into a remnant low over the central Atlantic. It is producing some showers but remains far from land and is no threat to Florida.

Hanna is expected to dissipate too, and it is no threat.