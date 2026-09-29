Teen recovering after attack by 5 dogs, father recounts desperate rescue

The Brief A Marion County teen is recovering after he says five dogs attacked him during a walk with his father. His father fought to pull the dogs away, and the family says it took four adults to stop the attack. The teen suffered seven major bite wounds and five staples to his head but is now recovering at home.



A 17-year-old Marion County teen is recovering after he says he was attacked by five dogs while walking with his father Monday night.

Jackson Johns was taken to the hospital after suffering seven major bite wounds, multiple scratches and puncture wounds, and injuries that required five staples to the back of his head. He has since returned home but says he remains sore as he recovers.

Teen suffers serious injuries in attack

What they're saying:

Jackson Johns, 17, said he was still sore after returning home from the hospital.

Johns said he was the victim of a pit bull attack by a pack of five of them. He said it happened Monday evening while he was on a walk with his father along Southeast 73rd Street near Belleview.

Johns said one dog jumped a fence before the rest followed and surrounded him and his father.

Johns’ father, James, said he told his son to cover his face and neck because he knew they were about to get bitten.

Johns said one of the dogs got him to the ground and the rest piled on.

Jackson Johns was taken to the hospital after suffering seven major bite wounds, multiple scratches and puncture wounds, and injuries that required five staples to the back of his head after being attacked by five dogs.

James Johns said he was trying for several minutes to get the dogs off his son. He said it took the help of three other grown men nearby to finally fend them off.

Jackson Johns was hospitalized at AdventHealth Fruitland Park for several hours while he got bandaged up and stapled up.

Johns said he has seven major bite wounds and other scrapes from nibbles and being dragged on the ground.

Johns said he had never seen the dogs before because he does not go on walks in that direction. Johns also said he is lucky because his father was there to fight the dogs. He said he rarely invites his father to go on walks with him.

James Johns had only a few scrapes.

Family says father may have saved son's life

The Johns family said they had never seen the dogs before and never expected a routine evening walk to end the way it did.

They also said it is uncommon for James Johns to join Jackson on walks, and they believe his presence may have been the difference between life and death.

What we know:

Marion County Animal Services confirmed an attack but did not provide FOX 35 News with any specific details.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the owner of the dogs. They also have not confirmed whether the dogs have been picked up for a dangerous dogs investigation.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Johns said doctors are being careful treating his wounds because they’re worried about potential infections. He said the staples on the back of his head should heal within the next two weeks.

Marion County Animal Services will work an investigation, but its scope has yet to be confirmed.