Southwest flight makes emergency return to Orlando after bird strike

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The Brief A Southwest flight bound for Rochester was forced to make an emergency return to Orlando on Tuesday because of a bird strike. According to officials, the bird strike happened during departure. The plane landed safely at Orlando International Airport and no injuries were reported.



A Southwest flight was forced to make an emergency return to Orlando shortly after departure Tuesday after the plane hit a bird.

Southwest flight returns to Orlando

What we know:

Southwest Flight 2821 was bound for Rochester, New York, but had to return to Orlando International Airport after the plane hit a bird.

An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at the airport. No injuries were reported.

Southwest said passengers were put on another flight to Rochester.

"The Pilots followed procedure and landed the aircraft uneventfully," Southwest said in a statement. "Southwest accommodated our customers on another aircraft to Rochester. We appreciate the professionalism of our Pilots and Flight Crew in responding to the event. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the plane was damaged or whether the incident is under investigation.