First look at Hurly-Burly, Disney's new entertainment venue at the Boardwalk

article

The Brief Hurly-Burly, the new entertainment venue at Disney's Boardwalk, officially opens to the public on Oct. 1. The venue, which replaces Jellyrolls, offers entertainment for families and adults. The menu features small bites inspired by Italian-American dishes and cocktails and mocktails.



Disney World is bringing new life to the Boardwalk with the opening of a new entertainment venue for kids and adults.

Hurly-Burly, which takes over the former Jellyrolls space, opens to the public Thursday.

The venue will offer family-friendly activities in the day and adult nightlife in the evenings.

Becoming Hurly-Burly

Hurly-Burly is different from its predecessor in many ways.

The space is inspired by famous boardwalks like Atlantic City and Coney Island as well as historic theaters.

For the decor, Walt Disney Imagineering used teal, blue and coral for the color scheme and brass accents to give it a vintage look.

To transform the former Jellyrolls venue into Hurly Burly, Disney Imagineers did more than just give it a new theme, they also reimagined the space.

The floor was raised to create one level, with a performance stage in the center.

"But we also wanted to keep everyone having a really great seat in the space," said Meredith Head, a senior creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering. "So we have tiered seating with elevated banquettes in the back, as well as bar hops and the lower lounge chairs in the front that way everyone can see the great entertainment."

Seating at Hurly-Burly at Disney's Boardwalk.

Family-friendly lounge by day, adults-only venue by night

Hurly-Burly will welcome visitors of all ages from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. During these hours, the venue will offer family-friendly entertainment, including Disney trivia and bingo.

After 9 p.m., the venue will switch to 21 and up only and offer live music.

The acts will perform a wide variety of music. Hurly-Burly may have a vintage look and feel, but it's a modern space.

The music offerings will reflect that, according to Disney.

"When we were thinking about the music and genres we could bring into this space, it really allowed us to open that songbook to allow us to select multiple different genres, like Motown-inspired music, like our modern vintage," said Christopher Revetria, a producer with Disney Live Entertainment.

Different acts will take the stage each night, including Sia and the Tin Pan (modern vintage), Velvet Soul (Motown hits) and Velvet Neon (hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s).

Velvet Soul, one of the acts performing at Hurly-Burly.

On the menu

Hurly-Burly offers a menu of small bites, cocktails and mocktails. The food is inspired by Italian-American cuisine with a twist.

The menu includes Meatball in Tomato Gravy, Roast Beef Sliders, Antipasto and Mini Apple Cider Doughnuts with miso-caramel sauce.

Meatballs in Tomato Gravy, one of the dishes served at Hurly-Burly.

The drink options include the Mertini, the Road to Fame whiskey sour and The Atlantic Review. For those who like classic drinks, there's the Caramel Corn Old Fashioned.

The menu also has non-alcoholic options like the Overturn in Orange, which tastes similar to orange creamsicle ice cream, and the Carmel Corn Cold Brew.

A selection of drinks on the menu at Hurly-Burly, the new entertainment venue at Disney's Boardwalk.

Hidden Details

Disney Imagineering created an entire backstory for Hurly-Burly.

Various props around the venue outline the fictional history of this historic seaside theater.

Back in the day, as the story goes, Hurly-Burly was a celebrated theater with vaudeville performing entertaining crowds.

One of those performers is headliner Polly Delmar, whose career visitors can follow through displays around the venue.

The story is told chronologically as visitors move through the venue, with each display featuring posters and props.

Many of the objects depicted in the artwork are also displayed as physical props inside theater.

"We have these beautiful posters, but then everything she's holding in the poster is also a prop in the space," Head said. "Other things that are in the poster also become these hidden Easter eggs around the space."

Outdoor bar

In addition to indoor dining, Hurly-Burly will feature an outdoor bar with a walk-up window and seating.

Visitors on the promenade will be able to order select items from the menu.

No reservations required

For now, Hurly-Burly is only available on a walk-up basis and is not accepting reservations.

New Boardwalk additions

What's next:

Hurly-Burly is the latest offering Disney has added to the Boardwalk.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, a popular transplant from Disneyland, made its Disney World debut in 2024.

Shortly after, the Cake Bake Shop opened a bakery and restaurant on the former site of the ESPN Club.

And Disney has already announced more is coming to the Boardwalk, including bath and beauty store Basin and a quick-service restaurant.