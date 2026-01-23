Over 20 students taken to hospital after gas leak detected at a Winter Haven school, police say

The Brief Over 20 students at a Winter Haven school were taken to the hospital after a gas leak occurred outside the school. Fire crews inspected the school, determining there was not any gas inside. All parents have been notified of the incident.



Twenty-two students at a Winter Haven school were taken to the hospital after a gas leak was detected outside the school, Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to a gas leak at a Winter Haven school on Jan. 23. (Source: SKYFOX)

What we know:

Winter Haven Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Cypress Junction Montessori School on Jan. 23 after a carbon dioxide detector went off inside the school.

While all students were safely evacuated, the Winter Haven Police told FOX 35, fire personnel confirmed a leak was outside the school. As a result of the leak, an odor drifted inside the school.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire crews responded to a gas leak at a Winter Haven school on Jan. 23. (Source: SKYFOX)

After an inspection and ventilation of the building, the air quality was clear, police said. No gas was detected inside, Winter Haven Police said.

Students who complained of any distress were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

In all, 11 students were transported to the hospital by ambulance and 11 students were transported by a school bus. All students are in stable condition, police said.

All parents were notified, police said.