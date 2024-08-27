Expand / Collapse search

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $107,000 sold in Palm Bay

Published  August 27, 2024 6:05am EDT
PALM BAY, Fla. - Check your tickets! One person is over $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in Central Florida.

The Florida Lottery said the Sunlight Food Mart located at 1191 San Filippo Drive Southeast in Palm Bay sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $107,125.46.

The winning numbers drawn on the evening of Monday, August 26 were 3, 8, 10,25 and 32.

The lucky ticketholder can claim their prize in person via walk-in or by appointment at any Florida Lottery District Office, or by mail. 