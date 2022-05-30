Wildfire that destroyed Cocoa homes may have started with controlled burn, officials say

Some residents in Cocoa, Florida are cleaning up after a fire tore through their neighborhood. Authorities said the fire that destroyed several homes may have been sparked by a controlled burn. That has people in the community very upset.

The quick-moving fire named the "Persimmons Fire" was reported shortly after noon on Friday and grew to 20 acres, near U.S. Highway 1 and Camp Road. Brevard County firefighters initially said five homes were destroyed, but they have since updated that number to four homes. Five homes were also damaged.

It was dry and breezy Friday, and neighbors described trying to save their homes with garden hoses. Russell Dingman lives on the street where some homes were destroyed. He responded to reports that the fire may have been sparked by a controlled burn.

A wildfire in Brevard County, known as the Persimmons Fire, was fully contained just after 5 p.m. after burning through approximately 20 acres. Ten homes were damaged by the fire and five were completely destroyed, investigators said. Expand

"When it comes to jeopardizing other lives, livelihoods, and housing, It’s unacceptable," he said.

While Brevard County Fire Rescue said they suspect a controlled burn is to blame, the official cause is still under investigation.

