White House glows pink for start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House glowed pink Friday in recognition of the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women with an estimated one in eight women developing breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

The White House says 281,550 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States in 2021.

"During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we stand with the courageous women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and honor those who have lost their battle to this terrible disease," read a proclamation issued by the White House. "Cancer touches so many families across the country — including ours. It is up to all of us to continue fighting for a cure and to ensure that every American has access to the quality care they need."

"As we observe National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are united in our commitment to ending breast cancer and improving the lives of all those affected by this illness," the proclamation continued.

More information on breast cancer is available at cancer.gov.