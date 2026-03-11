Disney names Disneyland president Thomas Mazloum as next parks chair

The Brief Disneyland Resort president Thomas Mazloum will become the next chair of Disney Experiences, the division that includes theme parks, cruise line and merchandise. Mazloum succeeds Josh D'Amaro, who will take over as Disney's CEO on March 18. Jill Estorino, president of Disney Parks International, will become president of Disneyland Resort.



Disneyland Resort president Thomas Mazloum has been named the next chair of Disney Experiences, the company announced Tuesday.

Mazloum will lead the division that includes Disney's theme parks, cruise line and merchandise. He succeeds Josh D'Amaro, who will take over as Disney's CEO on March 18.

"Thomas Mazloum is an exceptional leader with a genuine appreciation for our cast members and a proven track record of delivering growth," D'Amaro said in a statement. "His focus on service excellence, broad international leadership, and strong connection to the creativity that brings our stories to life make him the right leader to guide Disney Experiences into its next chapter."

Thomas Mazloum. (Credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Mazloum, who has only been in the Disneyland role for just over a year, began his Disney career in 1998 as a hotel director for Disney Cruise Line.

He has held several leadership roles within the company, including general manager of food & beverage and special events at EPCOT senior vice president of Disney World operations and president of Disney Signature Experiences, which includes Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, and Disney's Aulani resort in Hawaii.

During his time at Disneyland, Mazloum oversaw the park's 70th anniversary celebration.

Disney names new president of Disneyland Resort

Jill Estorino will become president of Disneyland Resort when Mazloum moves into his new role, the company said. She's currently president and managing director of Disney Parks International, overseeing the company's parks and resorts in Europe and Asia.

In her new role, Estorino will oversee a resort that is in the middle of big expansion projects and its DisneylandForward development plan.

Jill Estorino. (Credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Other major leadership changes at Disney Experiences

Disney also announced other leadership changes that will go into effect the same day.

Tasia Filippatos has been named president of Disney Parks International. She recently served as president of Disney Consumer Products. In her new role, Filippatos will oversee operations, expansion and development at Disney's parks in Europe and Asia and the new park coming to Abu Dhabi.

Lisa Baldzicki, who was recently head of Parks Product Development and Retail for Disney Consumer Products, has been promoted to president of Disney Consumer Products.

"As we look ahead, I have tremendous confidence in Thomas and in the leaders stepping into these roles—Jill, Tasia, and Lisa—along with the incredible leadership team across Disney Experiences," D'Amaro said.

The leadership changes will take effect March 18 at the company's annual shareholder meeting.