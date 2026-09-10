White Castle sets opening date for Daytona Beach location

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The Brief A new White Castle location is opening in Daytona Beach on Sept. 22. The 3,430-square-foot restaurant, located on LPGA Boulevard, will feature indoor and outdoor and two drive-thru lanes. The Daytona Beach location is the fourth White Castle to open in Central Florida.



White Castle has set an opening date for its newest restaurant coming to Central Florida.

The highly-anticipated Daytona Beach restaurant, located at 1944 LPGA Boulevard, will officially open to the public on Sept. 22.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Daytona Beach restaurant to feature "hospitality doors"

A rendering of the White Castle location in Daytona Beach. (Credit: White Castle)

The restaurant spans 3,430-square feet and features both indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-thru lanes.

Customers will be able to enjoy White Castle's signature lineup of square-shaped sliders and sides.

White Castle said that instead of traditional drive-thru windows, the restaurant will use "hospitality doors," which allow employees to step outside and deliver orders directly to customers.

"Every Castle we build is meant to become part of the neighborhood around it, a place people come back to for years," White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram said in a release. "Our mission is to create memorable moments every day, and we cannot wait to start making them here."

The new location will create more than 60 jobs.

White Castle expands in Florida

The Daytona Beach location is the latest restaurant to open as White Castle continues to expand in Florida.

The fast-food chain returned to the Sunshine State in 2021 with the opening of its Orlando location, which is the largest freestanding White Castle in the world.

The company also operates locations in Clermont and Kissimmee. A fifth White Castle is planned for St. Augustine.