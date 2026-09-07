Corvette doing donuts crashes into car, sends vehicle into Longwood home

The Brief FHP says a Corvette driver doing donuts in a Longwood intersection caused a crash that sent a Honda Civic into a home. A 6-year-old boy was sitting just feet from the impact but was not injured. Troopers charged the 20-year-old Corvette driver, Malakih Battle, with reckless driving.



A 20-year-old driver is facing a reckless driving charge after the Florida Highway Patrol said he was performing donuts in a Longwood intersection, causing a crash that sent another vehicle into a nearby home.

The incident was captured on video, authorities said.

The backstory:

Troopers said the crash happened after the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, identified as Malakih Battle, lost control while spinning his vehicle in the intersection. A Honda Civic entering the intersection collided with the Corvette before veering off the roadway and crashing into a house.

Cellphone video captured by a witness shows the Corvette surrounded by thick tire smoke before the collision. Moments later, the Honda slammed through a front pillar of the home, tearing away part of the brick exterior.

Battle was cited for reckless driving, according to FHP.

‘I was in a state of shock’

What they're saying:

Homeowner Nicole Mike said she woke to the sound of the crash and discovered a vehicle lodged near her front door. Her 6-year-old son had been sitting on a couch just feet from where the car struck.

"I was in a state of shock because why is there a car by my front door?" Mike said. "There was smoke coming into the house and everything. I literally thought it was going to catch fire."

Mike said the outcome could have been far worse.

"Literally, my son is sitting right here on the couch," she said. "It could have went up there, but I believe she turned a little bit and went this way instead of going straight into the door."

The Honda driver told troopers the Corvette was performing donuts in the intersection as she attempted to drive through. Witness Krista Bridges, who recorded the incident, said the tire smoke made it nearly impossible to see the roadway.

"It was like a cloud had dropped down from the sky in the road," Bridges said. "You couldn't see anything."

Mike said it was the third time this year a vehicle has crashed onto her property, but the first time one has struck her home.