When will Palm Bay's ramp to nowhere open? Officials: It's gonna be months

A planned ramp that would connect a section of Palm Bay to Interstate 95 is still under construction.

The ramp delay, also known as "the ramp to nowhere" that FOX 35 News has covered extensively, was on the agenda for Thursday night's city council meeting. At the time of this posting, the city had not answered FOX 35 News about what date they are targeting for an opening. Palm Bay residents are fuming.

"The off-ramp is still stuck in the muck," Marshall Watson said.

Watson is a snowbird who comes to Palm Bay annually to relax, but he says driving in Southern Brevard county isn’t relaxing. It’s easy to miss the last exit in Palm Bay and then it’s a long long way before you can get off 95 and go back. At Fellsmere.

The on and off-ramps at St. Johns Parkway are supposed to be open. FOX 35 News has done several investigative reports about the project - perpetually stuck in limbo. It was approved six years ago and 28 million taxpaying dollars got pumped into exit 166. For our last story, The City of Palm Bay told us it would be open after the first of the year.

Now, county leaders say it’s going to be several more months.

Vicki Hart says she longs for the day when she can easily get on and off 95 in Palm Bay instead of going parallel to the interstate on pothole-riddled local streets.

"It's aggravating and it's hard on your cars, it’s been a mess for years," Hart said.

Looking beyond the City Council meeting, Brevard's County Commission will discuss this issue on February 11, Tuesday. The city and the county are in talks to go into an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) to manage exit 166, and officials say that could help speed this up.