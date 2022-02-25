What to eat at Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Some truly other-worldly treats await guests at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Even if you're just a casual Star Wars fan, the 40 different dining options you have might be reason alone to book your trip.

Breakfast and lunch are buffets and more on that in a moment.

Dinners are completely table-serviced shows. All the food is the highest level of Disney cuisine you are going to find.

"One of the things that we really drew our inspiration from was all the planets throughout the galaxy," said Chef Brian Piasecki, "and some of the planets are so vibrant and colorful ad forest-y, so we really were able to dive into those elements of the planets and showcase that throughout the food."

RELATED: Inside Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Delight in a voyage of the senses with the chef’s specially-prepared, four-course meal of exotic dishes inspired by planets throughout the galaxy. On this particular cruise, the planets Mustafar, Felucia, Kashyyyk, and Chandrila are gastronomically represented.

The Crown of Corellia Dining Room offers four-course meals beginning with an assortment of bread, cheese, and spreads. Follow that with an Iced Felucian Shrimp Cocktail with pickled mushrooms, and ocean weed. A third course includes entrées such as Braised Bantha Beef Short Rib, Seared Kashyyyk Whitefish, or Tip Yip Chicken. Finish with a dessert featuring Chandrilan Air Cake.

There are two, 90-minute dinners a night, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Plant-based selections are available upon request, made without animal meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. For any special dietary or allergy-friendly requests, the Halcyon starcruiser provides consultations with a Chef or Crew Member trained in special diets.

Tasty unlimited breakfast choices await you at the buffet inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room on Deck 4 aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser. Your daylong galaxy adventure will require this hearty meal, and make sure to wash it down with green or blue milk. This is served twice on your journey.

RELATED: Pricing: How much does the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage cost?

Creative and delectable wonders are in store for you at the lunch buffet are also inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room on Deck 4 aboard the Star Wars Halcyon Galactic Starcruiser. Even kiddos will like the green thing. So much dessert too. This is served twice on your journey.

During lunch, choose from a collection of small bites, like sandwiches, soups, mini flatbreads, assorted salads, and sweets.

Advertisement