FHSAA awards Mainland football win after Miami Carol City forced to forfeit

The Brief Mainland's 38-3 loss was overturned after the FHSAA ruled Carol City used an ineligible player. The player was found ineligible under Florida's out-of-state transfer rules, according to the association. Mainland improves to 1-1, while Carol City's record drops to 1-2.



A 38-3 loss for Mainland High School is now officially a win.

The Florida High School Athletic Association overturned the result after finding Miami Carol City used an ineligible player.

FHSAA overturns game result

The backstory:

Mainland High School has been awarded a victory nearly three weeks after a lopsided loss, after the Florida High School Athletic Association ruled its opponent used an ineligible player.

Miami Carol City originally defeated Mainland 38-3 on Aug. 21 in Daytona Beach. But the FHSAA later ordered the Chiefs to forfeit the game after determining a player violated the state's transfer eligibility rules.

Transfer rule at center of decision

According to the FHSAA rulebook, a student transferring from another state generally must have at least one parent move with them to a new permanent residence to be immediately eligible for athletics, unless an exception applies.

Bell said the association determined that requirement was not met, making the player ineligible for competition.

As a result, Carol City's record changed from 2-1 to 1-2, while Mainland improved to 1-1.

Coach expresses sympathy for player

What they're saying:

Mainland head coach Jerrime Bell welcomed the ruling.

"They came out on top 38-3, but the state went back and counted it as a win for us and a loss for them," he csaid.

However, he said he felt for the student-athlete caught in the situation.

"I feel bad for the kid," Bell said. "The kid made a move that he thought was best to further his career, get a better opportunity, to play on a bigger stage at the high school level. The kid coming from California hears about the bright lights of South Florida high school football."

Bell added that a video recording of the game showed Carol City had earned the victory on the field.

"The ‘film’ shows that Carroll City did what they're supposed to when they came down to Daytona Beach," he said.

Looking ahead

What's next:

The ruling gives Mainland its first win of the season as the Buccaneers prepare to face Seminole High School in their next game.

Carol City's victory over Mainland is officially recorded as a forfeit loss under FHSAA rules.