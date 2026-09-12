1 killed, 9-Year-Old injured in Ormond Beach crash: FHP

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The Brief Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:43 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 271, south of U.S. 1. Reports suggest that the vehicle then left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the wood line. A 9-year-old female passenger was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with non-life-threatening injuries.



A 38-year-old Melbourne woman was killed, and a 9-year-old girl was injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach Saturday morning.

According to officials, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 7:43 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 271, south of U.S. 1.

What we know:

Investigators said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion TC in the outside northbound lane when a witness reported that she changed lanes into the center lane before overcorrecting to the right.

Reports suggest that the vehicle then left the roadway, overturned and came to rest in the wood line.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Melbourne, was transported to AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where she was pronounced deceased.

A 9-year-old female passenger, also from Melbourne, was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no roadblocks in the area. The crash remains under investigation.