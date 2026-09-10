Brevard deputies target suspected drug house in Cocoa neighborhood crackdown

The Brief A SWAT raid at a Cocoa home led to one arrest for the sale of fentanyl, deputies said. The sheriff's office says the property is a longtime problem and is working with code enforcement on cleanup efforts. Deputies plan increased patrols and say additional arrests are possible if illegal activity continues.



Brevard County deputies say they are continuing efforts to clean up a Cocoa neighborhood after a SWAT raid at a home investigators described as a longtime source of drug activity and neighborhood complaints.

The home, located off Clearlake Road, was added to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's High Intensity Target list following Wednesday's operation.

‘Look at this crap hole’

What they're saying:

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the property had become a persistent problem for the surrounding community.

"Look at this crap hole, folks. This is absolutely ridiculous," Ivey said while touring the property.

The raid resulted in one arrest for the sale of fentanyl, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tod Goodyear.

"We did make one arrest for sale of fentanyl," Goodyear said.

Authorities said the investigation began because of suspected drug activity, but deputies also found the property in severely deteriorated condition.

"The place right here needs to be blown up. That's the only way you clean this up," Ivey said.

The sheriff's office is now working with code enforcement to address violations at the property, including abandoned vehicles and other hazards. Officials said 48-hour notices have been posted where legally permitted.

"Today we went out and actually put some 48-hour notices that we legally could put on it," Goodyear said.

Deputies said they plan to increase patrols in the area and warned that additional arrests could follow if illegal drug activity continues.

"We tend to complete what we start," Goodyear said.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said the property has been a problem for years following the death of its original owner and expressed hope the enforcement effort will improve the neighborhood.