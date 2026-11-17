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The Brief World Wrestling Entertainment is eyeing Downtown Orlando for a massive $100-million performance center and event studio investment. The proposed 98,000-square-foot facility would create at least 75 full-time jobs and host dozens of community and public events. City officials are reviewing the project proposal, which includes annual tax breaks and job incentives for the massive enterprise.



World Wrestling Entertainment could soon establish a major new hub in Downtown Orlando with plans for a $100-million performance center and event studio.

Wrestling giant eyes downtown investment

What we know:

The sprawling 98,000-square-foot facility would feature office space and training facilities for the global enterprise.

While some residents have expressed slight reservations about traffic congestion near the proposed location by Inter.Co Stadium, city leaders see the project as a major win for the area.

"People see the opportunity and the options in Orlando. And they’re seeing Orlando as a growing, thriving city, and they’re continuing to invest here and move here," said Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose, who represents the downtown and Parramore areas.

Agreement terms and financial incentives

Under the proposed agreement, WWE must create a minimum of 75 full-time jobs within five years of construction, with 50 of those positions paying an average salary of $118,000. At least 15% of construction contracts must be awarded to small and local business enterprises. Additionally, the facility is required to host at least 24 publicly ticketed events annually to attract visitors to downtown, along with six youth engagement events and two family-friendly community events.

In exchange, WWE would receive a $7-million annual tax break for 12 years and a $1,500 incentive for each of the 50 high-paying jobs created.

Next steps for city approval

What we don't know:

The proposal goes before the Community Redevelopment Agency board for discussion, after which it will head to the City Commission for final approval if cleared. FOX 35 reached out to WWE for comment but has not yet heard back.