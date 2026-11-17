What a massive new WWE facility would mean for Downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - World Wrestling Entertainment could soon establish a major new hub in Downtown Orlando with plans for a $100-million performance center and event studio.
Wrestling giant eyes downtown investment
What we know:
The sprawling 98,000-square-foot facility would feature office space and training facilities for the global enterprise.
While some residents have expressed slight reservations about traffic congestion near the proposed location by Inter.Co Stadium, city leaders see the project as a major win for the area.
"People see the opportunity and the options in Orlando. And they’re seeing Orlando as a growing, thriving city, and they’re continuing to invest here and move here," said Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose, who represents the downtown and Parramore areas.
Agreement terms and financial incentives
Under the proposed agreement, WWE must create a minimum of 75 full-time jobs within five years of construction, with 50 of those positions paying an average salary of $118,000. At least 15% of construction contracts must be awarded to small and local business enterprises. Additionally, the facility is required to host at least 24 publicly ticketed events annually to attract visitors to downtown, along with six youth engagement events and two family-friendly community events.
In exchange, WWE would receive a $7-million annual tax break for 12 years and a $1,500 incentive for each of the 50 high-paying jobs created.
Next steps for city approval
What we don't know:
The proposal goes before the Community Redevelopment Agency board for discussion, after which it will head to the City Commission for final approval if cleared. FOX 35 reached out to WWE for comment but has not yet heard back.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger’s review of the agreement proposal, and through direct statements and interview clips from Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose.