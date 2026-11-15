2 children, woman killed in four-vehicle in Bushnell: FHP

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The Brief The 53-year-old Jeep driver was transported, where she later died from her injuries. An 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl riding in the same vehicle suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Officials say the drivers of the other three vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.



Three people, including two children, were killed in a four-vehicle crash on US-301 in Bushnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP said a northbound Ford F-150, driven by a 54-year-old Bushnell man, failed to slow down as it approached traffic stopped near the intersection of County Road 652.

According to officials, the pickup struck a northbound Jeep Compass driven by a 53-year-old Bushnell woman. The impact pushed the Jeep into a Nissan NV that was waiting to turn left onto CR-652.

Troopers say the Jeep overturned into the southbound lanes of US-301, where it was struck by another Jeep Compass traveling southbound, driven by a 32-year-old Spring Hill man.

The 53-year-old Jeep driver was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. An 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl riding in the same vehicle suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Officials say the drivers of the other three vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released additional details about what caused the crash or whether any charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.