The Brief Saturated ground and rising river levels are causing persistent flooding across Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties, even weeks after the last rainfall. With more heavy rain expected, residents are filling sandbags while emergency crews monitor vulnerable neighborhoods and waterways. Officials urge residents to conserve water, prepare for flooding and never drive through flooded roads.



Water levels continue to rise in parts of Central Florida, even weeks after heavy rain moved out of the area, leaving residents concerned about the potential for more flooding as additional rain is forecast.

In parts of Brevard County, residents near Lake Washington in Melbourne say they have never seen floodwaters linger this long — even after decades of hurricanes.

Saturated ground leaves water levels rising

The backstory:

Along Sandlake Drive, residents say water has continued rising since rainfall ended Nov. 2.

"It’s never risen like it is now," said Nancy Taylor, who lives near Lake Washington.

Taylor said the water in her backyard has gone from about a foot deep to an estimated four feet in some areas.

The flooding forced her to give away her rabbits and chickens after their coops became submerged. She also worries the standing water could be contaminated by nearby septic systems.

Taylor said her dog became seriously ill after drinking water that entered its outdoor run.

"She’s very, very sick from drinking the water that is coming into the dog run," Taylor said.

Neighbor Ron Nost said he is concerned about the safety of the standing water.

"The water that’s sitting here is contaminated," Nost said.

Residents said water typically recedes within days after heavy rain. This time, however, levels have continued to climb.

"Within a couple days, the water recedes and it’s basically gone," Nost said. "It has never ever stayed like this, and it keeps rising."

Brevard County to residents: Conserve water

With more rain in the forecast, Brevard County officials are asking residents to limit water use this week.

Officials say saturated ground, combined with everyday water consumption, can put additional strain on wastewater systems and increase the risk of backups.

Residents are encouraged to take shorter showers, maintain regular laundry schedules and run dishwashers only when they are full.

Some residents fear the standing water could remain well into the spring, particularly if additional rainfall pushes already elevated water levels even higher.

Volusia County prepares for potential flooding

In Volusia County, emergency crews are monitoring conditions from coastal communities to inland neighborhoods as officials prepare for another round of heavy rain.

While the coast is expected to receive some of the heaviest rainfall, officials say runoff could create additional problems along the St. Johns River.

"That runoff will go into the St. Johns River and will cause the river to continue rising more than it's already anticipated to," said Clayton Jackson, a Volusia County spokesperson.

Crews are monitoring areas including Edgewater, Ponce Inlet, Daytona Beach and Port Orange, along with inland communities such as Astor and Osteen.

Jackson said crews are checking drainage systems and making sure water is flowing as intended.

"We're in a forward-leaning posture," Jackson said. "We're not ready to take that first step to sound the alarms, but we want to make sure that people are informed and they have the resources available."

County officials stressed that monitoring these communities does not mean flooding is inevitable. However, they say preparing early is important.

Residents turn to sandbags

Why you should care:

The possibility of significant flooding has prompted residents to take precautions before the next round of rain arrives.

Hundreds of people have visited local sandbag distribution sites, hoping to keep floodwaters out of their homes.

Volunteer Charlie Wessler said people began arriving early to collect supplies.

"Since 6:45 this morning, they've been just rolling through left and right," Wessler said.

For Edgewater resident Jake Kotnik, preparing now is about protecting his home and everything inside it.

"When you own a home, you gotta kind of hope for the best and prepare for the worst," Kotnik said. "The one time you don't is the time that you lose everything."

Christopher Nolan, another Edgewater resident, said he is especially concerned about family members who live in low-lying areas.

He said even a few days of rain can cause flooding in their neighborhoods.

Nolan said the potential loss of family photographs and other sentimental belongings is among his biggest concerns.

"Insurance isn't gonna take care of them sentimentals and pictures or things that get damaged," Nolan said.

Seminole County monitors St. Johns River

Seminole County officials are also keeping a close watch on neighborhoods near Lake Harney and the St. Johns River, where standing water is already covering portions of some roads.

The area is prone to flooding, and officials expect water levels to continue rising as floodwaters from farther south move north along the river.

Natalia Briggs, who lives in Seminole County near Lake Jesup, said she is preparing for the possibility that water could reach her home.

"I can see the water rising, and I'm just, I don't know, I'd rather be prepared than just — it's too late, and the water is inside my house," Briggs said.

Briggs recently visited Lake Monroe Wayside Park and filled six sandbags to help protect her property.

She is among the growing number of residents seeking supplies. Seminole County emergency management officials said approximately 2,500 sandbags have been distributed so far, with demand increasing daily.

"So far we've been able to give out about 2,500 sandbags, and that continues to tick up each day," said Steven Lerner, a division manager with Seminole County Emergency Management.

Officials said they have been monitoring the St. Johns River for about two weeks.

With additional rain expected, flooded ditches and drainage culverts could make some roads particularly dangerous. Water covering roadways can make it difficult for drivers to determine where the pavement ends.

Lerner said crews have marked many of the affected roads to help prevent accidents.

Officials warn that flooding could persist into early December.

Lerner said emergency managers are particularly concerned about newer residents who may be unfamiliar with the area's history of river flooding.

Officials: Avoid flooded roads

Across Central Florida, emergency officials are urging residents to remain alert as saturated ground and rising waterways leave little room for additional rainfall.

Residents are reminded never to drive through flooded roadways. Even when water appears shallow, drivers may not be able to see the road beneath it or determine how deep the water is.

With more rain expected and water levels already elevated, officials say residents should monitor local updates, prepare for possible flooding and take precautions before conditions worsen.