What county beaches in Florida have restrooms that are open?

article

With beaches reopening with limitations, sometimes it is unclear if restrooms are open at your favorite beaches. FOX 35 Orlando looked into it and found out what counties have opened restrooms at their beaches.

VOLUSIA COUNTY BEACHES

Volusia County beaches are currently open with some limitations. Sitting, sunbathing, exercising, and other activities are allowed but social distancing is still required. So, beachgoers can only be in groups of six or less. They must maintain a distance of 10 feet from other groups of people. Families can sit together.

Restrooms at Volusia County beaches are currently closed but will reopen on Saturday, county officials announced.

For more information on Volusia County beaches, visit HERE.

BREVARD COUNTY BEACHES

Brevard County beaches are also currently open with limitations. They are requiring social distancing but within just six-feet between individuals. Groups larger than 10 are not allowed.

Advertisement

Some restrooms at Brevard County beaches are closed, others are open. For example, many restrooms are Cocoa Beach are closed but the ones at Shepard Park, Fischer Park, and the parking garage are open, beach officials said. The restrooms at Sebastian Inlet State Park are also opened, according to county officials.

To determine if a certain beach has opened restrooms, just call 211 Brevard by simply dialing 2-1-1 on your phone between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

FLAGLER COUNTY BEACHES

Brevard County beaches are open too with limitations. All activities are permitted but must be done under social distancing guidelines. Beachgoers must keep a minimum of six feet of space between one another and keep groups limited to less than 10.

Restrooms on Flagler County beaches are open.

For more information on Flagler County beaches, visit HERE or call the county EOC at 386-313-4200.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando