'We're coping': Communities still rebuilding after Ian, Nicole as hurricane season expected to ramp up

NOAA doubled the chances for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season as people are still struggling from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

Next month will mark one year since Hurricane Ian rocked Seminole County and people in Geneva are still living in trailers outside of their homes they have been destroyed.

Hurricane Ian destroyed John Carter's Geneva home last September. He claims it took seven months to get a trailer from the state set up on his property. It's situated up next to his home that he's working to demolish before rebuilding.

"I got enough clothes for a couple of laundry cycles, two mini-fridges, a two-burner hot plate, and a microwave," said Carter as he described his new reality. "I thought by now I'd be working on my new house, but everything’s going slow."

NOAA issued its mid-season hurricane forecast that's concerning for some residents. The agency says the record-warm Atlantic waters could make it a busier hurricane season than expected. In May, NOAA reported a 30% likelihood of an above-average Atlantic Hurricane season, but now that's gone up to 60%.

Carter is thankful to have the trailer now and is looking at the glass half full.

"We’re coping. The adrenaline kicks in fight or flight and then in situations like this you just have to adjust and live with it. But the way you do it is that you have hope that you'll get to the other side," said Carter. "With the hurricane that’s increased the potential to where now I can at least demo the house and build something nice that I can enjoy for the rest of my life."

NOAA says it's important to have a hurricane plan in place if you don't already. Here are some things you can do to prepare: