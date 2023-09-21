Bus carrying Farmingdale students overturns on I-84; dozens injured, 1 dead

At least one person is dead and dozens of others are injured following a serious bus crash on Interstate 84 in Orange County.

The crash happened early this afternoon in Wawayanda.

The view from SkyFOX showed the Regency charter bus on its side and the scene swarming with first responders, some using ropes to make their way down to the spot where the bus came to rest.

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles in each direction and medical helicopters could be seen departing the area.

FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg reports the crash involved students, as well as some parents, from Farmingdale High School on Long Island. The bus was en route to band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

At least 43 passengers were transported to hospitals; there was no immediate word about the identities or ages of the victims.

Police and EMS are currently on scene. There are multiple road closures in the area.

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg said injured students from Bus 1 are being taken to Orange County Community's Diana Physical Education building for unification.

Students from buses 2-6 are en-route back to Farmingdale High School. On their way, they will be stopping at Orange County Community College.

Students will have the opportunity to stretch and meet with grief counselors. Once cleared, they will be returning to Farmingdale High School.

"How are they going to recover from this? Please don’t let anybody be gone. These are my babies. They think they’re big and tough, but they’re babies," offered one parent at Farmingdale.

"We thought it was a joke. We didn't think it was this serious. It's horrible," added a student who said his friend had been flown from the crash site.

Events at Farmingdale High School have been canceled for this evening.

