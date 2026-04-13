Water main break opens large crater, closes DeLand road

The Brief A contractor hit a water main in DeLand, causing a 20-foot-wide crater in the road. The damaged intersection is closed as crews begin repairs that could take several days. Officials say it’s not a sinkhole, but nearby areas may have low water pressure.



A ruptured water main caused by contractor work has left a major roadway damaged and closed in DeLand.

Repairs are expected to take several days.

What we know:

City officials said an outside contractor installing fiber optic cable bored through a large water main early Monday morning at the intersection of State Road 15A and Euclid Avenue.

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The break triggered a powerful release of water that created a crater roughly 20 feet wide and up to 7 feet deep.

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Crews have been on scene since the incident, working to repair the damaged main before addressing the road itself, which sustained significant structural damage.

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Officials said there is no estimated timeline for reopening but anticipate repairs could take multiple days.

The city emphasized the collapse is not a sinkhole but was caused by the force of the water main break. Nearby homes and businesses may experience low or no water pressure, though no boil water notice has been issued.

What we don't know:

The area remains closed as crews continue repairs and assess the extent of the damage.