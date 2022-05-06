SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches more Starlink satellites into space

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 53 more Starlink internet satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida into space Friday.

Weather conditions were favorable for liftoff at 5:42 a.m. The launch was SpaceX's 18th launch of the year.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

To date, SpaceX has launched 2,494 Starlink satellites.