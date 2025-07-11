WATCH: Florida kitten with head stuck in pipe rescued by deputies, named 'Piper'

The Brief A Florida kitten recently became trapped when her head got stuck in a pipe. Officials came to the rescue to help safely extract the kitten. The kitten was given the name "Piper" to commemorate her rescue.



Florida deputies recently came to the rescue of a kitten who had its head stuck in a pipe, and the entire rescue mission was caught on bodycam.

Video shows kitten rescue

What we know:

In the video, a deputy from the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) can be seen speaking to a woman and a man who attempted to help save the kitten. The kitten can be clearly seen with the pipe stuck on its head.

The woman said she tried soap and oil to try and help free the kitten, but it was blocking the kitten's airways.

"How did you get yourself into this mess?" the deputy asks the kitten.

The deputy can be seen positioning the kitten on the top of their patrol car to try and free it, while the man holds up a flashlight and the woman holds the pipe.

The deputy helps the kitten to slowly slide free from the pipe.

"Thank you guys so much," the woman said. "You guys are life-savers."

(Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The LCSO said the deputy freed the cat with the help of the North Fort Myers Fire Department.

"No matter the call — our deputies are always ready to serve and purrtect," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The kitten was given the name "Piper" to commemorate her rescue.