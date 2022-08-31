Want free gas for year? Donate blood: What you need to know

article

The American Red Cross is giving blood donors a chance to win free gas for an entire year.

Everyone who gives blood in the month of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, which is a $6,000 value. Three grand prize winners will be chosen and everyone who gives blood or platelets will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

"Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does," the Red Cross website says. "By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now."

The last day to enter is Wednesday.

Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).