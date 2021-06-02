Walmart, AT&T offer affordable internet to those impacted by COVID-19

Walmart and AT&T are joining forces in an effort to make the internet more accessible, especially for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"To help the millions of Americans who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, Walmart and AT&T are working together to offer eligible customers select home internet and wireless plans via AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless for little or even no cost," the companies announced in a press release last week.

These offers are available through its Emergency Broadband Benefit Program — a temporary federal government program that provides eligible customers a temporary benefit of up to $50 per month on eligible home internet or wireless service.

Congress created EBB in its recent COVID-19 relief legislation, and it comes as many Americans continue to move locations, work from home or go to school remotely and virtually during the ongoing pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital divide in America as many underserved households were unable to afford broadband connectivity to work from home or enable their children to participate in remote learning. Through our collaboration with AT&T, we are staying true to our mission and making this important resource available to our customers at an affordable price," said Mehrdad Akbar, vice president of wireless and photo services, at Walmart U.S. "This isn’t a problem that was created overnight, nor will it be solved quickly, but every step in the right direction helps."

Eligible customers can find plans at more than 2,300 Walmart stores across the country or on Walmart.com.

Families financially affected by COVID-19 or who currently participate in financial assistance programs, such as SNAP or Medicaid, qualify. If you are unsure if you qualify, you can visit getemergencybroadband.org to find out.