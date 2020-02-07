Waitress at Florida restaurant accused of stealing nearly $300 from customers

article

An Oviedo waitress was arrested on theft charges, accused of overcharging customers on their bills.

Chelsea Reed, 31, of Winter Springs, is accused of overcharging customers on 112 separate transactions from May 2019 to June 2019.

Reed was a server at The Town House Restaurant.

Management said they would attempt to pay all of the customers back.

In Reed's arrest report, it said, "In some cases, the original tip was "scribbled" over and a higher tip amount was added. Some receipts appeared as though no tip was originally filled in and Chelsea added a tip..."

Reed's arrest report said she stole $292.60 in cash tips between the same timeframe of May 2019 to June 2019.