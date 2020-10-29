Volusia deputies to check up on sex offenders on Halloween

article

To keep kids safe this Halloween, Volusia County detectives are joining state parole and probation officers this Saturday to make sure local sexual predators and offenders follow the rules during the holiday.

"This operation will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through the evening across the county to keep children safe on Halloween," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives and officers will conduct checks and verify the probation status of sexual predators or sexual offenders in the area.

According to Florida law:

Sexual predator/offenders on probation may not participate in the holiday celebration by having lights on or decorations that attract or lure children to the home.

The sexual predator/offender on probation may not participate in the holiday celebration by wearing a costume

The sexual predator/offender on probation may not participate in the holiday celebration by giving or handing out candy or toys

"However, sexual offenders and sexual predators who are not currently on probation, conditional release or house arrest may participate in the Halloween festivities, under state law."

The sheriff's office encourages families participating in trick-or-treating to research your neighborhoods to locate known residences of sexual predators or offenders living nearby.