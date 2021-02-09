Volusia County switching to statewide pre-registration COVID-19 vaccine system

article

Starting the week of February 15, Volusia County will transition to the statewide pre-registration COVID-19 vaccine system.

Officials say only the state-supported site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will use the state's system. They said people should continue to register for other local vaccine events as directed by the vaccine provider.

The state's online pre-registration system is called Sharecare and allows people to pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area.

To pre-register, people should visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-7314.

Once preregistered, individuals will receive a call when vaccine appointments become available. Note that preregistering does not guarantee an appointment and individuals must receive an appointment date and time to report for a vaccine. Due to limited supply and high demand, individuals may not receive a call regarding an appointment for an extended period of time. Questions regarding preregistration and appointments should be directed to the state’s Volusia County helpline at 833-540-2077.

At this time, the state-supported site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds is only vaccinating individuals 65 years of age and older.