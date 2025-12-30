Volusia County officials remind residents personal fireworks not allowed on beaches
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, Volusia County is reminding residents about the rules on fireworks at the beaches.
What we know:
Florida law allows for consumer-grade fireworks on holidays such as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but fireworks are prohibited on the beaches, Volusia County officials said.
"Residents should also be aware that fireworks use is subject to state law as well as county and city ordinances," the county said in a release.
The only fireworks that are allowed on the beaches are those that are part of a "permitted professional display," according to the county.
Officials said unauthorized fireworks on the beach can pose a safety risk to beachgoers.
Fireworks also leave behind debris that can harm marine life, according to officials.
Volusia County officials are encouraging residents to celebrate the holiday responsibly and to attend authorized, professional fireworks displays.
The Source: This article was written with information from Volusia County.