Volusia County moves forward with controversial Motocross park plan
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Plans for a sprawling 350-acre motocross facility in Volusia County took a step forward Tuesday, as county council members approved the next phase of development despite mounting environmental concerns and public opposition.
What we know:
Volusia County Council voted Tuesday to advance a proposed 350-acre motocross facility near State Road 44, moving forward with a plan that includes motocross tracks, RV parking, and event space.
The council approved hiring consultant Hunden Strategic Partners to explore a public-private partnership to manage and operate the site, aiming to limit the county's long-term operational responsibilities. The project is promoted as a way to diversify outdoor recreation and boost tourism in the area.
What we don't know:
The ultimate cost, scope, and timeline for the motocross park remain uncertain. The consultant is expected to present partnership models and financial options by December. Additionally, the long-term environmental impact on nearby protected land and wildlife remains a major question, particularly as developers propose building near the Longleaf Pine Preserve.
The backstory:
The site lies adjacent to a sensitive environmental area known for supporting black bears, foxes, deer, coyotes, and gopher tortoises.
Environmental advocates have raised alarms that the development encroaches on a vital wildlife corridor. Criticism has also focused on the potential misuse of funds from the Volusia Forever and ECHO programs, which were originally created to support conservation, not commercial development.
