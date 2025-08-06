Expand / Collapse search

Volusia County moves forward with controversial Motocross park plan

By
Published  August 6, 2025 12:04am EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
The Brief

    • Volusia County leaders voted to advance a 350-acre motocross park near a protected preserve.
    • Environmental advocates warn it could disrupt a critical wildlife corridor.
    • Consultants will return with project options and costs by December.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Plans for a sprawling 350-acre motocross facility in Volusia County took a step forward Tuesday, as county council members approved the next phase of development despite mounting environmental concerns and public opposition.

What we know:

Volusia County Council voted Tuesday to advance a proposed 350-acre motocross facility near State Road 44, moving forward with a plan that includes motocross tracks, RV parking, and event space. 

The council approved hiring consultant Hunden Strategic Partners to explore a public-private partnership to manage and operate the site, aiming to limit the county's long-term operational responsibilities. The project is promoted as a way to diversify outdoor recreation and boost tourism in the area.

What we don't know:

The ultimate cost, scope, and timeline for the motocross park remain uncertain. The consultant is expected to present partnership models and financial options by December. Additionally, the long-term environmental impact on nearby protected land and wildlife remains a major question, particularly as developers propose building near the Longleaf Pine Preserve.

The backstory:

The site lies adjacent to a sensitive environmental area known for supporting black bears, foxes, deer, coyotes, and gopher tortoises. 

Environmental advocates have raised alarms that the development encroaches on a vital wildlife corridor. Criticism has also focused on the potential misuse of funds from the Volusia Forever and ECHO programs, which were originally created to support conservation, not commercial development.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Council, and environmental advocate Libby Lavette.

