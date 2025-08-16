Volusia County considers allowing horseback riding on select beaches

The Brief Volusia County is weighing a proposal to allow horseback riding on two stretches of beach. The plan includes online reservations, cleanup rules, and seasonal restrictions for sea turtles. County leaders are expected to continue debating the idea Tuesday, but no vote is planned.



Volusia County officials are exploring the possibility of allowing horseback riding on limited stretches of county beaches.

What we know:

The plan identifies two nine-mile stretches—from the Flagler County line to Granada Boulevard, and at Neptune Beach—where riding could be permitted. Riders would be required to reserve a spot online at least 48 hours in advance, stay below the most recent high tide line, and present Coggins health certificates for their horses.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many permits might be issued, how enforcement would work, or whether demand for reservations would outweigh availability. County staff also have not outlined potential costs tied to enforcement, beach maintenance, or environmental protections related to the proposal.

The backstory:

Horseback riding has not been common on Volusia beaches, unlike in neighboring Flagler County, where the practice is already permitted in certain areas. The idea surfaced after residents and tourism stakeholders suggested that horseback riding could serve as a new attraction while balancing environmental safeguards.

What's next:

The Volusia County Council is scheduled to continue debating the proposal on Tuesday, though a vote is not expected at that meeting. Officials have not set a timeline for when the plan could be finalized or implemented.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS