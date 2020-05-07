Visit Florida encourages locals to travel the state as it prepares for tourists in fall

“Brighter days are ahead,” is the message from Visit Florida, the state’s top marketing agency.

Hotel revenue in April for the state is down by $1.6 billion when you compare to the money that flowed in last year. In March, the sales tax, which is heavily driven by tourism, was down by almost $800 million.

On a conference call Thursday with executives, Visit Florida said they are slowly starting to market the state again.

Chief Marketing Officer Staci Mellman said Visit Florida is now running campaigns within the state encouraging locals to take short-distance trips.

Mellman said people outside of the state will return later.

“We’ve seen an uptick for interest for fall and winter is another opportunity to put that Florida message out there,” Mellman said.

The hospitality industry has taken a hit so drastic that a new study says the impact is nine times worse than 9/11, according to data collected by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

