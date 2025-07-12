VIDEO: Woman walking clipped by driver's mirror in Cocoa neighborhood; driver wanted

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who clipped a woman as she was walking in a neighborhood early Saturday morning in Brevard County. The crash was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Arabella Lane, near Barclay Drive in Cocoa.

FHP said the 55-year-old woman was walking along the side of the street when another vehicle drove by. Seconds later, the woman appeared to hit the vehicle's windshield before dropping to the ground. The vehicle blocks view of the woman for a moment. As she comes back into view, she is seen lying on the ground.

FHP said the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, FHP said the vehicle drove away from the scene. It was last seen traveling northbound on Arabella Lane.

FHP searching for silver or gold vehicle

FHP said the suspected vehicle is a light-colored 2004-2008 Honda Accord, possibly gold or silver. It likely has damage to its front right bumper, as well as its passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.