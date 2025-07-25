VIDEO: Florida teens arrested after multi-county chase ends in Volusia County

The Brief Three teens face felony charges after leading police on a chase from Sanford to Volusia County. According to an arrest report, deputies later discovered the teens had fled the traffic stop because they had been at a park to smoke marijuana.



Three teenagers are facing felony charges after leading Sanford Police on a chase into Volusia County early Friday morning.

Deputies later learned the teenagers fled the traffic stop because they were at a park to smoke marijuana, according to an arrest report.

What we know:

Authorities said a 17-year-old boy driving a Honda sedan fled from Sanford Police during a traffic stop overnight, prompting the pursuit. The vehicle, which was carrying five teenagers, was tracked by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s Alert One helicopter.

Around 2:40 a.m., Volusia County deputies deployed stop sticks and successfully disabled the car on Providence Boulevard in Deltona.

Following the stop, three of the teens – identified as the driver and two passengers, ages 16 and 17—ran into nearby woods. All three were later located and taken into custody without incident.

Two teen female passengers who remained in the car were released to their parents. According to the arrest report, the teens had gone to a park in Sanford to "smoke weed with friends" before being approached by Sanford police. That encounter led to the attempted traffic stop and subsequent chase.

The two girls told authorities they were unaware of why the driver fled and chose to stay in the car when it was disabled. Deputies said a firearm and marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.

What's next:

The three teenagers all face charges of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, resisting arrest without violence, and carrying a concealed firearm, according to an arrest report.

The teen driver also faces an additional charge of fleeing and eluding with lights and sirens active and was issued a traffic citation.