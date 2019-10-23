Video shows 1-year-old waiting every day for big sister to come home from school so she can get a hug

A video of a 1-year-old waiting for her big sister to get off the school bus is getting a lot of love across social media.

Jennifer Borget tells Fox 35 that Aliyah waits for her 9-year-old sister Jayda to get home from school every single day.

"She gets so excited!" Borget says. "As soon as she see the bus stop she starts running!"

Borget posted a video of their daily ritual to Instagram. Aliyah is seen running right up to Jayda and they share a sweet, sisterly hug!

The video has been viewed over 27,000 times on Instagram and over 1.5 million times on Facebook.

"This is a wonderful video. The world needs a lot of love right now," one commenter wrote.

"You are one sweet mama, and you made the sweetest kids!" another viewer said.

"They get along really well. I hope it stays that way!" Borget tells Fox 35. "They also have a brother in the middle who is 6 and they all get along and love their brother, but the sister bond is super special."