Video: Officers rescue sea turtle in distress at Flagler Beach

Officers helped rescue a sea turtle visibly in distress at the North 15th Street Dune Walkover in Flagler Beach early Saturday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to the area and found the turtle, that had laid her eggs, trapped at the bottom of the walkover.

"You can do it," a person could be heard telling the turtle as officers helped turn it around to face the ocean.

Thanks to the officers' help, the turtle was freed, and her eggs were unharmed, the department stated in a Facebook post.

The walkover is open, but officers ask that people stay away from the turtle nest.