Video: Florida man plows through Seffner gas station striking man who ‘miraculously’ is expected to survive

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it was no accident when a man from Floral City plowed through a Seffner gas station early Tuesday morning.

Deputies have arrested Anthony Katosh, 37, after they say he was speeding when he slammed a Kia Forte into the front doors of the Travel Centers of America located at 11706 Tampa Gateway Boulevard in Seffner.

According to HCSO, a man was entering the store at the time of the crash and was hit by the speeding vehicle, which pinned him between the driver's side door of the vehicle and a metal structure.

Security video shows the Kia crashing into the gas station and making its way through the store before coming to a complete stop shocking clerks on staff.

Anthony Katosh mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they, along with crews from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, immediately began aiding the victim, who, along with Katosh, was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be ok."

Detectives say the crash was not accidental and have charged Katosh with criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. The driver was also Baker Acted, according to officials with HCSO.