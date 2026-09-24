Vickie Williams trial: Darryl, Sharon Getman's kids remember their 'zest for life'

The Brief Following Williams' conviction earlier this week, the trial moved to the penalty phase to determine whether she will receive life in prison or the death penalty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, but defense attorneys urged jurors to spare Williams' life. The Getmans' children gave emotional victim impact statements, remembering their parents' life while describing the devastating toll of their loss.



Will jurors recommend life in prison or the death penalty for Vickie Williams?

Williams, who was convicted earlier this week of first-degree murder in the 2022 New Year's Eve killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman inside their home in Mount Dora, was back in court on Thursday as the sentencing phase of her trial begins.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Williams' defense is asking for life in prison.

The Getmans' children remember their parents' ‘zest for life’

What they're saying:

Darryl and Sharon Getman’s children, Brittany and Anthony Getman, took the stand to deliver victim impact statements.



"Mom and dad had a zest for life. They valued adventure, friendships, family, and tradition," daughter Brittany Getman said in court.



The couple moved to Mount Dora in 1997.



Anthony Getman spoke of his father's career as an engineer and an Army officer, and his mother's deep empathy, noting their $30,000 donation to a local hospital.



Brittany recalled speaking with them on Christmas Day in 2022 to plan a visit, only to receive the news days later that both had been killed in their home.



"It's impossible to express how dramatically my world has changed since my parents' murder," Brittany said.

Life or death?

The other side:

Williams faces life in prison or death. While the jury will be tasked with making a recommendation, it is ultimately up to the judge.

The defense is fighting for life in prison. Williams' attorneys have pointed to her long struggle with severe mental illness, including schizophrenia, past trauma, and lack of family support.

A clinical and forensic psychologist testified and explained how schizophrenia impacts William's perception of reality and noted that she frequently showed paranoia when she met with her.



The expert also detailed Williams' history of abuse and told jurors that no family members wanted to be involved in the court proceedings.

What's next:

The state will deliver its rebuttal on Friday. The jury will then deliberate and make its recommendation.