Vice President Pence will be in Tampa on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Florida this week.

Pence will be in Tampa on Wednesday.

There, the vice president will visit a women's healthcare clinic and participate in a roundtable to discuss the Trump Administration's support for the right to life.

Afterward, Vice President Pence will speak at Starkey Road Baptist Church to speak about religious freedoms and every American's right to worship.

Lastly, Pence will speak at a Faith in America event, before returning to D.C.