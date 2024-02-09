'Very special species': Orphaned otters learning survival skills at Florida Wildlife Hospital

Orphaned otters are getting some extra support after their mom was hit and killed by a car.

Vets at the Florida Wildlife Hospital say the newborns wouldn’t have made it much longer on their own. Thankfully, concerned citizens saw them alone and called rescuers before it was too late.

Today, the otter pups are two-and-a-half-month-old brothers who are pretty chatty during swimming lessons in the bathtub. That’s where FOX 35 got to see an update on their progress.

"These guys were in a little bit of trouble," said Corey Mullen who’s a vet tech at the Florida Wildlife Hospital. The non-profit organization has been rehabilitating wild animals for over 50 years.

With the otters, Mullen and other experts have to step in and become a mother-like figure for the orphaned babies.

"We have to take on a surrogate role here, yes, but it’s a very delicate balance between providing them everything that they need and not letting them get too attached to us," she said.

The river otters were only weeks old when they came to the Florida Wildlife Hospital.

Their eyes were still shut, and they couldn't do anything on their own.

"When they’re really little, we have to stimulate them to urinate and defecate before each feeding," added Mullen.

Credit: Florida Wildlife Hospital

In just over two months, the vets taught them how to use the bathroom and how to swim. The current challenge is teaching them how to eat on their own.

"They love the bottle, and they don’t want to let it go, but it’s really important that these guys start learning to use their teeth," Mullen said while chuckling.

Once these otters are eating on their own, the vets will then move them to an outside enclosure at the hospital. Getting the animals back into the elements is a crucial step so they can get back to the wild.

"That’s what all these outdoor enclosures are. It’s for them to get strong again before we release them," said Tracy Frampton who runs the wildlife hospital.

She says it will be about nine months before they can potentially release the otters who play a crucial role because of what they eat and the burrows they create in Florida. Often times, they’re overlooked or people forget they live in the Sunshine State.

"They really help keep the ecological balance in our ecosystem," she said.

So far, the pups are making progress, but they have a long way to go before they can make it on their own.

"These guys are a very special species," Mullen concluded.

It is otter birthing season, so you could see more popping up in the wild. If you ever do see an injured otter, you should never help them on your own. It’s important to call certified rescuers because even though the animals are cute, they carry rabies which is fatal to humans.

Florida Wildlife Hospital helped nearly 6,000 animals last year and is a non-profit, never charging for the services they provide. If you’re interested in learning more or supporting their mission, click HERE.