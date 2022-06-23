Verizon Fios major outage along East Coast, Midwest

Verizon Fios users along the East Coast and Midwest are reporting a major service disruption.

Customers from across New York City, Boston, and Madison, Wisconsin say they have been without service since late last night.

According to DownDetector, the worst of the problem appears to be in Chicago and NYC.

"We are aware there is an issue and do apologize for the inconvenience. Once there is an ETR and more information it will be updated via the My Fios app and on the website," said Verizon on a statement posted online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.