Venezuelan in Florida describes Maduro capture, what's next for country

The Brief Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug trafficking and weapons charges after being captured in a covert operation. Venezuelans in the U.S. express relief at Maduro’s removal but worry about family still in the country facing violence and shortages. Residents in Caracas report trauma from bombings, power outages, scarce supplies, and armed patrols on the streets.



Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and weapons-related charges in court on Monday. It comes days after President Donald Trump announced U.S. military forces had captured both of them in an overnight, covert operation.

Since then, local, national, and international leaders have reacted to the news – some celebrating, others celebrating cautiously. In the U.S. questions have been raised about who will run the country in the meantime.

Florida woman thrilled Maduro no longer in charge, but worried about relatives

Valeria, who asked that FOX 35 not use her last name, said she was thrilled that Maduro was no longer in charge of her home country, Venezuela, but worries about her family who lives there.

"We don't what's going on. We don’t know what's coming next," she said.

She said she’s been kidnapped, had knives held to her throat, guns held to her head, had people killed in front of her. It's what brought her to the U.S. and forced to make a choice to leave her family there.

"My mom is still there," she said. "And the reason why I came here is because she said I prefer to lose you physically, but you're still alive."

Valeria said there are few resources for the people who live there. She said hospitals run out of basics, like bandages, and fresh water will be available sometimes once a week.

"It’s not easy. They’re trying to survive, and it’s like a jungle. It’s like a jungle. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot of people involved, and they are still there. It’s a big group," she said. "It’s not easy. They’re trying to survive, and it’s like a jungle. It’s like a jungle. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot of people involved, and they are still there. It’s a big group."

What's life like in Venezuela?

FOX 35 talked with one of Valeria's cousins who said they live near where the bombs fell in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

She said her two daughters, ages 6 and 8, have been crying, traumatized by the explosions. She said power was out, but has since been restored. She said some stores have reopened, but there are long lines and limited supplies.

She also said there are paramilitary groups patrolling the streets with guns, stopping vehicles and reportedly checking phones.