Vehicle fire slows traffic on SR-528 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle fire caused traffic on State Road 528 to slow down Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on SR-528 eastbound just past State Road 417 in Orange County.
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Traffic cameras showed the car burning on the shoulder of the roadway. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the stretch of road near the fire.
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the fire and extinguished it.
No one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported, according to officials.
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Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.
No additional details about the fire have been released.