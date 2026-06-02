Vehicle fire slows traffic on SR-528 in Orange County

The Brief A vehicle caught on fire on State Road 528 on Tuesday morning. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the stretch of road near the fire. Orange County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. Officials said no one was in the vehicle.



A vehicle fire caused traffic on State Road 528 to slow down Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on SR-528 eastbound just past State Road 417 in Orange County.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Traffic cameras showed the car burning on the shoulder of the roadway. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the stretch of road near the fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the fire and extinguished it.

No one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

No additional details about the fire have been released.