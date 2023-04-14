Human bones found in vehicle belonging to man missing 16 years recovered

article

A dive and recovery team helped pull a vehicle from a retention pond in Palm Harbor Friday, revealing human bones and possibly the answer to a 16-year missing person cold case.

The last time anyone heard from Robert Helphrey was Monday, May 22, 2006. He was supposed to meet a friend at a house near Peggy O'Neils Iris Pub in Town N Country.

Helphrey was seen at Peggy O'Neils and talked to his friend to confirm he was coming over.

Helphrey never showed up. He seemingly disappeared. So did his vehicle.

Vehicle believed to belong to Helphrey pulled from Palm Harbor retention pond

The 34-year-old managed a successful Palm Harbor restaurant called Thirsty Marlin, but he didn't come back to work, come home to take care of his dog, or contact his daughter.

Now, 16 years later, the vehicle he was driving appears to have been at the bottom of a retention pond on Old Oak Circle in Palm Harbor.

Helphrey's SUV believed to be in retention pond since 2006

The volunteer group Recon Dive Recovery helped pull the car, which had a license plate registered to Helphrey, from the pond.

