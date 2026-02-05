Vandalism reported at Sanford Riverwalk; crew faced difficulty in graffiti removal

The Brief The city of Sanford reported vandalism done to its Riverwalk area. Words in red, yellow and black spray paint covered one of the swing pavilions. City crews faced difficulty in removing the paint due to the porous material at the pavilion, which absorbed the paint, the city said.



The city of Sanford reported vandalism to the Riverwalk area, releasing images of words in red, yellow and black spray paint covering one of the swing pavilions.

What we know:

One of Sanford's Riverwalk swing pavilions – located at the intersection of Sanford Avenue and Seminole Boulevard – was impacted by graffiti on city property, Sanford officials said. The city reported the vandalism on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Crews faced obstacles in removing the paint due to the porous material at the pavilion, which absorbed the paint and made the removal difficult. They initially used a pressure washer to remove the paint, which didn't work, the city said.

Eventually, crews – who attempted the removal in the chilly weather – were able to use a more powerful unit, along with a graffiti removal product to return the Riverwalk to its intended state.

What's next:

Anyone who notices any vandalism or illegal activity on the trails or at any of Sanford's facilities is asked to contact the Sanford Parks and Recreation Department at 407-688-5103 or the Sanford Police Department Non-emergency number at 407-688-5199.

What we don't know:

The city has not said if any suspects have been identified at this time.