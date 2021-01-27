Vaccination ‘pod’ coming to Osceola County

Florida health officials are establishing a point of distribution (pod) this weekend at a senior community in Poinciana.

The site is part of an effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep "seniors first" when it comes to vaccination.

"Seniors first. We got to get through the seniors," Desantis said at a Wednesday morning press conference. "We call these things pods. We’ve done this before in other parts of the state basically bringing vaccine to areas where there’s a high concentration of elderly folks."

The vaccinations will begin at the Solivita 55-plus community on Thursday and last until Saturday. Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. those days.

Solivita is a gated, private community. Management at the property said vaccines will be for residents only Wednesday evening.

In order to get a vaccine, people will need to bring proof of residency and age. Recipients must be over 65. Club manager Sheri Wollschagler said the event will be a drive-thru. Residents may come in a golf cart or car. They plan to administer about 1,000 vaccines a day.

