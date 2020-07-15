Utah nursing home patient dies waiting for drive-thru coronavirus test: report

article

A nursing home patient in Utah reportedly died while waiting in line to be tested for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site on Sunday.

The patient was transported to the testing site by a caretaker and a driver from Mountain View Health Services in North Ogden. As the facility’s van reached the testing tent, the patient reportedly became unresponsive, according to a statement from Intermountain Healthcare that was provided to local news station KUTV.

"Testing center caregivers acted quickly and followed correct procedures by immediately calling 911, but EMS workers could not revive the individual," the statement reads, per the outlet, which reported that the drive-thru wait time was less than 45 minutes on Sunday.

It is currently unclear if the nursing home resident, who was not identified, was positive for COVID-19.

Neither a spokesperson for Mountain View Health Services nor Intermountain Healthcare immediately returned Fox News’s request for comment on Wednesday.

To date, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 30,000 people in Utah and has claimed some 226 lives, according to official estimates.

