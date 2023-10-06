US Army identifies 2 soldiers killed after transport vehicle flips in Alaska training area

article

Two U.S. soldiers killed when their transport vehicle flipped in a training area outside Salcha, Alaska, earlier this week have been publicly identified.

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, and Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, died in Monday's vehicle accident in the Yukon Training Area, Fort Wainwright announced Wednesday on Facebook. Both soldiers served in the 11th Airborne Division.

"This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division," said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division.

The accident happened while 17 soldiers were riding in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle used to transport troops on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area, according to a news release from U.S. Army Alaska.

US NAVY SAILOR LAUNCHES RESCUE OF SMALL PUPPY SAVED DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT: ‘CAN’T LEAVE A COMRADE BEHIND'

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Missouri, joined the Army in July 2020. (Fort Wainwright)

"At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped," Army spokesperson John Pennell told local outlet KTUU.

Out of the 12 soldiers who sustained injuries, two of the most critically injured were flown to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage.

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, of Knoxville, Tennessee, joined the Army in July 2020. (Fort Wainwright)

Snowden, of Lonedell, Missouri, and Evans, of Knoxville, Tennessee, both joined the Army in July 2020. Both soldiers trained at Fort Moore, Georgia, before Evans arrived in Alaska in January 2021 and Snowden arrived two months later.

Fort Wainwright is a U.S. Army installation in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Fort Wainwright)

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden," Eifler said. "While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these."

Eifler said resources are available for soldiers and families across Alaska.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.